Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

SLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

