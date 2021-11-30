QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Down 45.4% in November

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,100 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,997 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in QuinStreet by 177.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 19.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $823.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

