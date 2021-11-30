Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

NYSE ZEN opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $638,857.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $370,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,625,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

