HomeServe (HSV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HomeServe (LON: HSV):

11/24/2021 – HomeServe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – HomeServe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – HomeServe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Tuesday. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 80.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 872.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 928.85.

Get HomeServe plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £228,500 ($298,536.71). Insiders have acquired a total of 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $45,545,916 in the last three months.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.