HomeServe (HSV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HomeServe (LON: HSV):
- 11/24/2021 – HomeServe had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – HomeServe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/27/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.
- 10/27/2021 – HomeServe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – HomeServe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Tuesday. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 80.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 872.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 928.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
