Gradient Investments LLC Buys 64,486 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 39.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,123 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.8% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -890.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.