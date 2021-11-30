Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 119.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.