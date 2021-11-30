Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

