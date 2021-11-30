Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,538 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

