Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 575.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

