ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. ON24 has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million and a PE ratio of -87.22.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,603 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ON24 by 987.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 366,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 1,526.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ON24 by 191.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

