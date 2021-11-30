Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Lizhi has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lizhi by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

LIZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

