Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

