iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) vs. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Financial Survey

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iSpecimen and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.51%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and AIkido Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 17.47 -$4.65 million N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 6,655.23 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -18.55

iSpecimen has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85%

Summary

iSpecimen beats AIkido Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

