Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

