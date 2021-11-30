Crew Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 56,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 236,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

