Refined Wealth Management Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,764,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

