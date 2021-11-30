DNB Asset Management AS Buys 6,553 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

