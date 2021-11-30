-$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.35). Beam Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

