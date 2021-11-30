PepsiCo, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.