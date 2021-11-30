Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $309.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.79.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $340.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.10 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

