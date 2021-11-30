Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

