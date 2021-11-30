Render Token Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.59 or 0.00011359 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $66.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00236647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00088792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,714,076 coins and its circulating supply is 172,113,503 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RNDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.