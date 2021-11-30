XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $679.79 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $679.79 million and $32.73 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00236647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00088792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.