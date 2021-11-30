Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $697,000 Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

