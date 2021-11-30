Eii Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.