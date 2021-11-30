Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $177.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.14. The company has a market cap of $248.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Toyota Motor by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,809.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $3,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.