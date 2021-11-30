Eii Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,609,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 12,108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,322,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UE opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

