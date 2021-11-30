Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $78,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,062.08 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $154.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

