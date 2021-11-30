UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lifted by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 123.2% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $452.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

