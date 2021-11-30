Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

IVOL opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $28.95.

