Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 105,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.