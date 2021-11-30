Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 266 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after purchasing an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after purchasing an additional 533,907 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

