Tetra Tech, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,112 shares of company stock worth $3,241,639 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

