RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.