Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Shares of 50,700 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

