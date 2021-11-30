Samson Rock Capital LLP Has $9.01 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 45.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for 5.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,125,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,751,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after buying an additional 1,878,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after buying an additional 1,671,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

