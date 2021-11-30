Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for 1.0% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIC. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $135,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The company had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

