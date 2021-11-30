ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys 12,476 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 516.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 0.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 125,806 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.