ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 114,776 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

ONE Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,776 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

