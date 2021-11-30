Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Shares of 19,800 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. ODP accounts for approximately 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ODP by 413.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 799.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after buying an additional 398,548 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

