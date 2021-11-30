Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SNSR stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth $1,412,000.

