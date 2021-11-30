Short Interest in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Decreases By 46.2%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $129.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.96. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,253 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

