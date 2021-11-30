Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 119.5% in November

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strattec Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 520.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

