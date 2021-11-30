Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golub Capital BDC stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

