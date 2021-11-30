Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
