Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NGVC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.24. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

