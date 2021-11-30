Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.