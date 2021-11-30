Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys New Stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $12,091,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Cowen started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of EVGO opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. EVgo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

