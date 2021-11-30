CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CARG stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,681 shares of company stock worth $21,214,946. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

