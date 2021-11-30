Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Decreased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

