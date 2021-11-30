RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 20,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $399.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $294.78 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

